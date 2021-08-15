Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOSS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 469,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,778. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $686.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.