-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%.

VXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,527 shares of company stock valued at $437,394. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

VXRT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,938,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,461,087. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

