WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 4.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.16. The stock had a trading volume of 854,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,699. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

