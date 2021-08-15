Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Posts Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Opera had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 109.82%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter. Opera updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,127. Opera has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Get Opera alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.