Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128,702 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 3.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.08% of Target worth $99,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

TGT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.54. 3,055,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.34. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $134.67 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

