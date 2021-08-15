Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,585 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,298,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.24. The company had a trading volume of 477,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,549. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

