NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Cut by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,603 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock accounts for about 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $64,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $702,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $887,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. 4,476,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

