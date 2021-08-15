Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.67 on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

