Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $363.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

