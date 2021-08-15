Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 453,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 692,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,805. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

