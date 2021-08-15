Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Boosted by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after buying an additional 433,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,064,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,613. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

