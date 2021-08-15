Vantage Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

