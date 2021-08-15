Vantage Investment Partners LLC Invests $57.84 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,842,000. Booking accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,203.42. The stock had a trading volume of 228,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,215.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

