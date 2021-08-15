Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 642.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Shares of CINR traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.85. 2,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,055. The firm has a market cap of $254.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.