Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Rises By 703.0%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 703.0% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 25,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

