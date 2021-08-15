Frontier Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $56.39 million and $22.00 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.61 or 0.00859392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00044077 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FRONTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.