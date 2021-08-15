UniLayer Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $14.63 million and $6.69 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.61 or 0.00859392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00044077 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,620,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

