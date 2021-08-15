Shopping Market Capitalization Reaches $43.32 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $43.32 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $46.28 or 0.00100538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00128524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00154303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,912.67 or 0.99736384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.99 or 0.00877582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.30 or 0.07078018 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 936,004 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

