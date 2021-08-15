The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.19. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.9659 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.