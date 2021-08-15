BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $75.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. 317,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,812. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.76. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,191 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 987,850 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

