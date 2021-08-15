Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $75.33 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,735 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 3.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $75,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avory & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 68,827 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,095 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $138.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,477 shares of company stock worth $18,343,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

