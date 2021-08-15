The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,143,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 203,898 shares during the period. The Cooper Companies comprises 4.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $849,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.29.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $436.99. The stock had a trading volume of 246,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,048. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.93 and a twelve month high of $442.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.54.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

