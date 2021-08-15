Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $8.68 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises 0.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

WELL traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.11. 2,436,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

