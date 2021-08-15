Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNSF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aena S.M.E. stock remained flat at $$158.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $131.60 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.30.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

