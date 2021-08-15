Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS PRBZF remained flat at $$103.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $104.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.