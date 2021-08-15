Brokerages Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) PT at C$5.21

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. Insiders acquired 124,300 shares of company stock valued at $359,727 in the last ninety days.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
