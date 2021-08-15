Brokerages Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) PT at C$5.21

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. Insiders acquired 124,300 shares of company stock valued at $359,727 in the last ninety days.

Shares of VNP stock remained flat at $C$2.95 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 106,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,716. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.54 million and a P/E ratio of 68.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.84.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

