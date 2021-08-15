WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. 745,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,271. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.