Balancer Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $186.85 million and approximately $83.57 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $26.91 or 0.00058519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00857678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

BAL is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

