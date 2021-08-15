Kalkulus (KLKS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Kalkulus (CURRENCY:KLKS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Kalkulus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kalkulus has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kalkulus has a total market cap of $35,738.47 and $2.00 worth of Kalkulus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kalkulus

Kalkulus is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Kalkulus’ total supply is 19,628,013 coins and its circulating supply is 18,952,933 coins. Kalkulus’ official message board is medium.com/@kalkulus_team. Kalkulus’ official Twitter account is @kalkulus_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kalkulus’ official website is kalkulus.trade. The Reddit community for Kalkulus is /r/Kalkulus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalkulus is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

