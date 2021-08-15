Chainlink Price Tops $26.24 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.70 billion and $948.17 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for $26.24 or 0.00057060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,009,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

