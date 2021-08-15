Short Interest in Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Expands By 800.0%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$76.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $81.05.
Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.
