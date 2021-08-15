Short Interest in Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Expands By 800.0%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock remained flat at $$76.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

