Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 861.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.0 days.

GNFTF stock remained flat at $$3.71 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

