Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Short Interest Update

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DUVNF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,155. Peruvian Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

Get Peruvian Metals alerts:

About Peruvian Metals

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.