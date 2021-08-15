Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 637.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The company has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

