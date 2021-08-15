Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $916.86. The stock had a trading volume of 292,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $880.87. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $922.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

