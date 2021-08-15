Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,566 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $637.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.61. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

