Whittier Trust Co. Buys 6,614 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.96. 6,557,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,458. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

