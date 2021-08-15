Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 983,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 128,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 246,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TPZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 6,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.48. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

