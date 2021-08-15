Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $828.84 million and approximately $177.48 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00056767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.55 or 0.00858045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00104225 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,570,323,300 coins and its circulating supply is 395,228,428 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

