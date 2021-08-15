Wall Street Games Price Hits $0.0000 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00048019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00129231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00153772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,921.88 or 1.00377017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00874917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.30 or 0.07021511 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.