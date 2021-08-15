Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

NET stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.11. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

