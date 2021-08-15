Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 13,133 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $39,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. 5,385,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,615. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.