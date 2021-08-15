Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 759,900 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the July 15th total of 417,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,475,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.17. 641,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $342.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

