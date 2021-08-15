Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Expands By 85.7%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QSEP stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 155,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,539. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

