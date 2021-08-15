Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Expands By 85.7%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QSEP stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 155,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,539. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.
About QS Energy
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.