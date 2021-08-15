Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

VEU traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 906,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

