Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 47 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 39.5% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 15.1% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $717.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $660.54. The firm has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a PE ratio of 373.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.33 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

