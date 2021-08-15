Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Sells 1,550,460 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd decreased its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,624,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550,460 shares during the period. Huazhu Group accounts for about 6.2% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $85,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 91,738 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,167,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTHT stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 692,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,805. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -258.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. HSBC raised their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

