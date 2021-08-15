International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,844. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.28. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

