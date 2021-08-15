Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce earnings of $5.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.63 and the highest is $6.14. Northrop Grumman also reported earnings per share of $5.89 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.45 to $25.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $25.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $28.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.11. The stock had a trading volume of 372,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $140,033,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.