Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

EW traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,654. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.48. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,263,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

